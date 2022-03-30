Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) Director Clay Thorp Acquires 3,000 Shares

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) Director Clay Thorp acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43. Vigil Neuroscience Inc has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.