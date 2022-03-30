Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Short Interest Update

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VNRFY opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Vienna Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

