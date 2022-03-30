VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.11

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.11 and traded as high as $66.21. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 998 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)
