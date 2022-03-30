VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.11

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.11 and traded as high as $66.21. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 998 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

