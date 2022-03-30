Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. 2,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,184,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
