Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. 2,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,184,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

