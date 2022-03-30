Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 936,110 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $104,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

