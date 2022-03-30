Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.3% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

