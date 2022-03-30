Verizon Communications Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.
Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.
In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,430,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 85,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
