Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,240. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 169,872 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

