Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Venus Concept updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 1,412.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 161,538 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 49.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

