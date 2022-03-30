Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Venus Concept updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Venus Concept (Get Rating)
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
