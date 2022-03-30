Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 183,305 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,811 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of VNTR opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.