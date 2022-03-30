Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 13,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 670,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

VLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Velo3D Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

Velo3D Company Profile (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

