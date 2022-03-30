Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.20 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.20 ($0.78). 10,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 29,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

The company has a market capitalization of £26.78 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.25.

Vector Capital Company Profile (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

