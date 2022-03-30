Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.20 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.20 ($0.78). 10,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 29,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).
The company has a market capitalization of £26.78 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.25.
Vector Capital Company Profile (LON:VCAP)
