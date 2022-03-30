Vaxxinity Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxxinity in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxxinity’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.
VAXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxxinity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000.
About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)
Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.