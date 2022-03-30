Vaxxinity Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxxinity in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxxinity’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

VAXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxxinity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Vaxxinity has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

