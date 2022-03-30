VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $721,000 Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. People’s United Financial accounts for 0.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,403. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

