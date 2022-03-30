VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Buys 35,621 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 6.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,721,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.43. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

