Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,868 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $103,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,138. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

