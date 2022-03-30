Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 839,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,995 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGLT opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.