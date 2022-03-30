Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 965,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,380,422. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

