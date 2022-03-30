Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio stock traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 27.73. 19,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,071. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of 27.00 and a fifty-two week high of 29.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is 28.66.

