Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,654 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.