Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,832 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $285.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $238.34 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.