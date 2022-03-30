Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.65 Million Position in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,272,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.83% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166,187 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the period. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSV opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.03. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSV shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.15.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

