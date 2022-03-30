Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 54.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $452.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.62 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

