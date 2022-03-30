Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,206 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of First Solar worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Solar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $63,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in First Solar by 233.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 194,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

First Solar stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

