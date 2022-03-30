Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

