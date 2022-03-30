Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 511,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,461 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.22% of Caledonia Mining worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 65.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 75.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCL opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

