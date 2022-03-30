Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

