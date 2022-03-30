Validity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $789,122.00 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $789,122.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002219 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00270430 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,542,260 coins and its circulating supply is 4,539,519 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

