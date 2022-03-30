Validity Hits Market Capitalization of $18.08 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Validity coin can now be bought for $3.98 or 0.00008404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $370,675.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002159 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00261496 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009565 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,541,598 coins and its circulating supply is 4,538,858 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

