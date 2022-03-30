Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $96.68. 2,898,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

