Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $5.90. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 3,138 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

