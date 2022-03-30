Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $5.90. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 3,138 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31.
About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
