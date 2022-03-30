Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.47 and the highest is $9.55. Vail Resorts posted earnings of $6.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

MTN traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.36. 282,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.85. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

