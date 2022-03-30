Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives $11.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vacasa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCSA opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. On average, analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

