V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after purchasing an additional 177,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,529,000 after acquiring an additional 419,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after acquiring an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

NYSE VFC opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

