Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.49. Uxin shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 10,632 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $450.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Uxin by 17.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its holdings in Uxin by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 41,282,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,495 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

