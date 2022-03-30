UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTSI opened at $0.82 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

