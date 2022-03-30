UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives $13.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several brokerages have commented on USER. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

USER stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 329,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,230. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 in the last ninety days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

