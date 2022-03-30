Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will announce $66.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.45 million and the highest is $66.70 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $68.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $275.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $275.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $297.17 million, with estimates ranging from $292.75 million to $301.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 57,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $822.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

