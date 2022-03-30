Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Gap Up to $48.45

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.45, but opened at $50.46. Unitil shares last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market capitalization of $806.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Unitil during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Unitil by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,470,000 after buying an additional 137,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unitil by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unitil by 296.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

