United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director J Samuel Crowley Sells 2,752 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

