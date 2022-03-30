Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,130 by Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,130 ($54.10) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 3,650 ($47.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.16).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,530 ($46.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £90.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,643.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,824.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48).

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Insiders bought a total of 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 in the last quarter.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

