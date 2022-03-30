UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Shares Down 3.6%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $183.53 and last traded at $183.53. 335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 68,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.75.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

