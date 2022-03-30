Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 93,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

UNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

