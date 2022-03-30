Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) PT Raised to €40.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of UNBLF opened at $76.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

