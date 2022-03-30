Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ULBI opened at $5.38 on Friday. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 154.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 228,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 74.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 151,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

