UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 954,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 345.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen began coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. UCB has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $120.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

