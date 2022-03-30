UBS Group Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $290.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $248.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,789. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.19.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

