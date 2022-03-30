U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.28. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 7,803 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,512 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,531 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

