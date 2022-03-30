Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,374,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

TSN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.