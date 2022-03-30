TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Down to $14.94

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.53. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 1,641 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

