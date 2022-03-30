TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Down to $14.94

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.53. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 1,641 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
